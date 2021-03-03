Hunter, Michael Lee
August 25, 1988 - February 28, 2021
Rural Hall – Michael Lee Hunter, 32, of Rural Hall passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Michael was born in Forsyth County, NC to the late Terry Wayne Hunter, Sr. and the late Tammy Shelton Spainhour. He was full of life and lived for the moment. He was an avid gamer, loved to ride four wheelers, and go hunting. He adored his family, and his fondest moments were spending time with his brothers and sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Tootsie Lineberry.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving stepfather, Jason Spainhour; his sisters: Lauren Spainhour, and Emma Spainhour; his brothers: T.J. Hunter (Ashleigh Locklear), Robert Spainhour, and Billy Hunter; his grandfather, Wayne Shelton, Sr. (Ida); his niece, Skylar Locklear; and nephew, Liam Spainhour; and his best friends: James Wilkerson, and Caleb Brewster.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at Slate Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM with Rev. David Jarrell officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Closer Walk Baptist Church Cemetery, 1058 Capella Rd., King, NC 27021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Slate Funeral Home c/o Michael Hunter Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.