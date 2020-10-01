Menu
Michael J. "Mike" Poindexter
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1945
DIED
September 29, 2020
Michael "Mike" J. Poindexter, age 75, of Jonesville, died peacefully, surrounded by family at Mountain Valley Hospice Home in Yadkinville on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Mike was born to the late Homer and Louise Poindexter on January 26, 1945 in Surry County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonne Case Poindexter, brother, Jerry Poindexter, sisters, Janice Wright and Elaine Hicks. Mike is survived by his sisters-in-law, Lynn Poindexter, Peggy Steele, Dolores Case McClain, Jenny Case, and brother-in-law, Kent Steel,e and many nieces and nephews. Mike is also survived by three children, Cindy Greer (Artie), Shane Poindexter (Carolyn) and Travis Poindexter (Jennifer), and grandchildren.

Mike was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher. Mike also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War/Conflict.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 AM at the Sunrise Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor Matty Ponce-de-Leon officiating. The Yadkin VFW Post 10346 will be doing the military rites. Mike will lie in state at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The family would like to thank two special caregivers, Cammy Nicks, his niece, and Shelby Crook, for their love and support early in his declining health. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Community Living in Salisbury, NC and Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville for the love and care given to Mike.

Memorials may be made to Arlington First Baptist Church, 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, NC 28642 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.

On-line condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville serving the Poindexter family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

4517 Little Mountain Road, Jonesville, NC 28642
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
, Jonesville, North Carolina
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sunrise Cemetery
, Jonesville, North Carolina
I worked with Mike and Lavonne at Jonesville Elementary. He was such a good man and was always willing to do anything for everyone. The world was a better place with those two in it.
Lynn Gardner
Friend
September 30, 2020
What a pleasure and privilege to care for Mr. Poindexter! He will be missed. Thank you for your service!!!
Essie Williams, RN
September 30, 2020