Michael Peter Jochum
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Jochum, Michael Peter

December 4, 1959 - May 30, 2021

Michael Peter Jochum 61, died Sunday May 30, 2021, at his home in High Point, NC. Mr Jochum was born December 4, 1959, in Winston-Salem, NC, the son of James Peter Jochum, a senior engineer at AT&T, and Sammie Mercer Jochum, a sales manager at Finlay Fine Jewelry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sammie Mercer Jochum. Mike grew up in Winston-Salem and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School, where he played the bass drum in the marching band. He attended Western Carolina University in Cullowee, NC, Park College in Petersburg, VA and Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, NC. He was employed as a gravure press operator at Oracle Packaging and R.J. Reynolds Packaging until it was reorganized in 2011.

Throughout his life Mike bravely mastered many hardships with resourcefulness and perseverance. He was fondly known as the prankster, and was always on the go. Mike loved people, never met a stranger and was always eager to help out. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed participating in benefit rides, as well as free wheeling on Harleys with his brother in the Blue Ridge mountains. He was a jack of all trades, deep sea fisherman, NASCAR fan, and a standup comedian. Family and friends always had a great time if Mike was there. His only request was that his sister bring the mashed potatoes and gravy! Nieces and nephews could count on his funny stories to keep the group laughing. Mike had an answer to everything but will be remembered mostly for his big smile and generous heart.

Left to cherish his memory are: his father, James Peter Jochum of Greensboro, NC, his brother James Edward Jochum of Oak Island, NC, his sister Sammie Jochum Goodwin (Rusty) of Lewisville, NC, and step-brother Paulo Nery of London, United Kingdom. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Kristen Reece Harrington (James), Kaitlin Elizabeth Goodwin, Jacki Nicole Jochum, Samantha Jochum Sykes (Daniel), and Will Nery. Great nieces and nephew include: Bella Harrington, Hunter Wilson, River Sykes and Reece Collins. His Florida cousins and a special aunt include: Sharon Jochum Simonetti, Bill Jochum (Vicky) and Janice Jochum.

A celebration of his life will be held this fall on Oak Island. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering opportunities to volunteer with or donate to Brenner's Children's Hospital, The Diabetes Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to all his close friends, especially Debbie Smith Haro and Rick Walton. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
Dear Jim and family, please accept my sincere condolences for your loss of a fine son, brother, uncle, friend, etc. Please cherish all the great memories.
Ms. Bobbie Barron
Friend
June 7, 2021
