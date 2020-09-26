Tuttle, Michael Keith
September 6, 1961 - September 24, 2020
TUTTLE
ADVANCE
Michael Keith Tuttle, 59, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, September 24, 2020 at his home.
Keith was born on September 6, 1961 in Forsyth County to Harold Sylvester and Frances Cox Tuttle. He was a self-employed graphic designer. He loved his family dearly, especially his dog.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Sylvester Tuttle.
Keith is survived by his loving mother, Frances Cox Tuttle, sister, Sharon Pollard (Mark), niece, Katelyn Pollard, his special dog, Polo, and several cousins and many special friends.
There will be a 2:00 PM graveside service held on Sunday September 27, 2020 at the Neal-Tuttle Family Cemetery with Rev. John Sealey officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Neal-Tuttle Family Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 477, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Tuttle family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052