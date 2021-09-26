Nance, Michael Earl



October 4, 1961 - September 20, 2021



Michael Earl Nance, 59, passed away suddenly Monday, September 20, 2021 at home. Born in Clemmons on October 4, 1961 to Ted and Barbara Nance. Mike graduated from RJ Reynolds, worked for WSFC Schools before becoming self-employed. Mike was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed all sports especially the Carolina sports programs and Carolina Thunderbirds games. Preceding him in death were his mother, Barbara Nance; grandparents. Surviving are his best friend and wife of 29 years, Vickie; father and stepmother Ted and Cindy Nance, sister Lisa and Bobby Styles; brother Tad Nance; niece Stephanie, Eric, Gavin, Rylen, and Jaxyn Prim; nephews Max, Courtney and Avery Pardon and Tevis Nance; stepson, Gage and Crystal Webb; step-grandchildren, Ciera and Tanner Webb; Aunt Susan Matthews; Uncle Reuben and Sunny Matthews; many cousins. Mike had many friends, especially Robert Ray and Carol Buchanan, he was loved by everyone – never met a stranger - was very dedicated at checking on and helping his neighbors. Being of the Baptist faith, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, September 27, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Clemmons. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Industries for the Blind.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.