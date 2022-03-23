Pierce, II, Michael Hillary
October 31, 1981 - March 20, 2022
PIERCE, II
WALNUT COVE
Michael Hillary Pierce, II passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, March 20, 2022.
Michael was born on October 31, 1981 in Forsyth County to Michael Hillary and Cherylene Shelton Pierce. He was employed at Haeco Aviation. Michael loved to be outdoors and enjoyed shooting guns, fishing, and working with heavy machinery. He also liked helping on the farm. Michael was always an animal lover, and enjoyed rescuing dogs, especially pit bulls. Above all, he loved to spend time with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hillary Pierce; grandmother, Margaret Imogene Silverthorne; uncle, William Randall Shelton; and his cousin/best friend, William Spencer Shelton.
He is survived by his son, Michael Shane Pierce; stepdaughter, Hailey Cicerchia; mother, Cherylene Pierce; sister, Michelle Pierce Brock (Michael); niece, Laura Brock; nephew and special buddy, Steven Brock; and lots of friends and family whom he cherished dearly.
There will be a 3:00 pm memorial service held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Burroughs Chapel with Ms. Laura Brock officiating.
The family will receive friends on March 24, 2022 from 2-3 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter: 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Online condolences may be made at www.buroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Pierce family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.