Radford, Michael Disher
January 12, 1974 - June 7, 2021
Michael Disher Radford, 47, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born January 12, 1974, in Victoria, Texas, he was the son of Jon Daniel Radford and Vicki Disher Radford of Winston-Salem. Mike attended Mt. Tabor High School and graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy. He also attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, GTCC, and A&T University. Mike was the facilities director for the High Point YMCA.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Amy Stevenson Radford of the home; daughters, Adia, Olivia, and Elly all of the home; sister, Sarah Radford Castleman and husband Jeremy and their children, Jaden, Camryn, Jackson, and Jace; aunt, Debbie Disher Pigman and husband Don; uncle, Dan Traylor; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Judy Stevenson; brother-in-law, Bryan Stevenson; and several cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Annie Radford; maternal grandparents, Gene and June Disher, aunt, Patsy Disher Traylor; and aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Joann Carter.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Reverend Charles Penley officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made for Mike's daughters at https://gofund.me/fc0ea0c1
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.