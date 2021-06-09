Menu
Michael Disher Radford
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive
High Point, NC
Radford, Michael Disher

January 12, 1974 - June 7, 2021

Michael Disher Radford, 47, of High Point, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born January 12, 1974, in Victoria, Texas, he was the son of Jon Daniel Radford and Vicki Disher Radford of Winston-Salem. Mike attended Mt. Tabor High School and graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy. He also attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, GTCC, and A&T University. Mike was the facilities director for the High Point YMCA.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Amy Stevenson Radford of the home; daughters, Adia, Olivia, and Elly all of the home; sister, Sarah Radford Castleman and husband Jeremy and their children, Jaden, Camryn, Jackson, and Jace; aunt, Debbie Disher Pigman and husband Don; uncle, Dan Traylor; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Judy Stevenson; brother-in-law, Bryan Stevenson; and several cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Annie Radford; maternal grandparents, Gene and June Disher, aunt, Patsy Disher Traylor; and aunt and uncle, Jimmy and Joann Carter.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Reverend Charles Penley officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made for Mike's daughters at https://gofund.me/fc0ea0c1.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC
Wright Funerals-Cremations
Thank you everyone for sending love and thank you mom for helping me adia and elly through all this. i know it has been hard for everyone but thank you all for the support. it really helps, i know im not very good at sharing how i feel and i know it seems like i dont care about this but its really hard for me you all are helping so much so thank you.
beau (olivia) radford
Family
February 15, 2022
Sending prayers, thoughts and hugs to all. So sorry to hear this news.
Michele Foster
June 16, 2021
Amy, Brenda and I are so sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. May the Lord´s presence be known to you and your family in a real way during this sad and trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincerely, Kent and Brenda
Kent
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing Mr.and Mrs.Radford.May he RIP......
Tonya Miller Smith
Other
June 9, 2021
