Schehr, Michael Ray



April 3, 1961 - February 20, 2021



Michael Ray Schehr, beloved husband of Donna Gough Schehr, passed away on Saturday, February 21 unexpectedly at his home in Winston-Salem at the age of 59. He was born on April 3, 1961 in Louisville, KY to Raymond and Suzanne Schehr.



In addition to his wife, Donna, and parents, Ray and Sue Schehr, Mike is survived by his children, Christopher Schehr and Chloe Schehr; his sister, Amy Schehr MacDonald (Rick); and his brother, David Schehr (Becca), and his loyal dog, Barkley.



Mike spent most of his working years in the medical profession as a sales representative. He taught and trained doctors and nurses how to use the surgical tables he sold. Mike was well respected for his knowledge in the industry.



Mike had such a warm personality and was loved by all who knew him. He was light-hearted, witty, and very enjoyable to be around. Mike was an avid fisherman participating in numerous fishing tournaments. Mike thoroughly enjoyed a day on the boat fishing or a day with friends watching the Carolina Panthers playing, but he most enjoyed time spent with his family. Mike's passing leaves a large void in the hearts of his family and friends, but we are comforted knowing he is in heaven.



There will be a private memorial service.



Memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 267, Hamptonville, NC 27020.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.