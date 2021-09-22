Menu
Michael Brent Sutton
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Sutton, Michael Brent

September 25, 1960 - September 19, 2021

Born on September 25, 1960 in Burlington, NC, Michael Brent Sutton was a beloved son of Minnie Frances Branch and Benjamin Conrad Sutton. As a boy growing up in Murfreesboro, NC, he delighted with his mischievous antics and winning smile; and as a man, he was larger than life—in stature, heart and spirit. He had an unforgettable ear-splitting belly laugh and an insatiably curious mind, and his bear hugs were second-to-none!

Michael passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2021, the result of a tragic automobile accident. That weekend had been a particularly happy one for him, however. On Saturday morning, his son Samuel, processed with his Class of 2020 classmates during commencement exercises (after a year's delay due to the pandemic) at Wake Forest University to "formally" receive their diplomas. Later that afternoon, he saw the Demon Deacons score a major victory on the gridiron, prevailing over Florida State. Best of all, Michael shared the joy of the weekend festivities with Samuel, Samuel's mother Shelly Chaudoir and her husband, Mike. It was truly one of the finest, most joyful days of his entire life.

Michael was a Dean's List graduate of Chowan College with an Associate in Arts degree in printing technology; and a Cum Laude graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Printing Management. He held executive and sales positions with International Graphics, Vulcan Industries and Xerox. Most recently, Michael enjoyed living and working in Winston-Salem, where he was a sales associate at Lowe's Home Improvement and where, most importantly, he was able to watch his son—the unequivocal joy of his life—thrive and grow into a fine young man at Wake Forest.

Michael is survived by his most beloved son, Samuel Riley Sutton; his parents, Minnie F. Branch and Ben Sutton, Sr.; his stepmother, Valerie; and siblings and their families, Ben Sutton, Jr. (Sally, Addison, Trey); his brother Steve's wife, Anne (Kate, Allyson); David Branch Sutton; Sara Sutton Judy (Bob); and Lindsay Sutton Beavers (Derek, Madeline and Benjamin); and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, W. Conrad and Aileen Sutton and Douglas M. and Jessie W. Branch, as well as his beloved brother, Steven Douglas Sutton.

Please join us for a celebration of Michael's life at Apex United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The church is located at 100 S. Hughes St., Apex, NC 27502.

In lieu of flowers, Samuel and the family request that memorial gifts be made in Michael's honor to the Spirit of the Old Gold and Black marching band at Wake Forest University Marching Band, 1834 Wake Forest Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27109.

Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have known the whole family for many years and loved them. The Sutton family lived right next door and we enjoyed them. Whether our time with you was at Chowan or home the friendship was genuine. Margaret and Billy Hill treasured the friendship. Peace.
Jayne and Ken Wolfskill and Bill Hill
Friend
September 23, 2021
Mike, I miss you. I miss your smile and sparkly eyes. You had the most incredible kind gentle soul. My prayers to your family. I hope they find strength in the memories they have with you. Rest in peace my friend, I'm so thankful to have known you. xoxo xoxo
Carol
September 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies and prayers for all the Sutton Family. With sadness but also hope in tomorrow my heart goes out to all the family.
Garry Whitaker
Friend
September 22, 2021
Garry Whitaker
September 22, 2021
This is such a tragic loss. I´m praying for everyone who loved him and are missing him.
Misty Kelischek
Other
September 22, 2021
May the tender touch of God bring you peace. Our most sincere condolences to your family as you celebrate Michael's life.
Ed and Bobbi Wooten
Friend
September 22, 2021
My heart goes out to you Sara. This could happen to any family, and I am really sorry it happened to yours. Take care, old friend.
Sandra Horne
Other
September 22, 2021
