Sutton, Michael Brent
September 25, 1960 - September 19, 2021
Born on September 25, 1960 in Burlington, NC, Michael Brent Sutton was a beloved son of Minnie Frances Branch and Benjamin Conrad Sutton. As a boy growing up in Murfreesboro, NC, he delighted with his mischievous antics and winning smile; and as a man, he was larger than life—in stature, heart and spirit. He had an unforgettable ear-splitting belly laugh and an insatiably curious mind, and his bear hugs were second-to-none!
Michael passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2021, the result of a tragic automobile accident. That weekend had been a particularly happy one for him, however. On Saturday morning, his son Samuel, processed with his Class of 2020 classmates during commencement exercises (after a year's delay due to the pandemic) at Wake Forest University to "formally" receive their diplomas. Later that afternoon, he saw the Demon Deacons score a major victory on the gridiron, prevailing over Florida State. Best of all, Michael shared the joy of the weekend festivities with Samuel, Samuel's mother Shelly Chaudoir and her husband, Mike. It was truly one of the finest, most joyful days of his entire life.
Michael was a Dean's List graduate of Chowan College with an Associate in Arts degree in printing technology; and a Cum Laude graduate of Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Printing Management. He held executive and sales positions with International Graphics, Vulcan Industries and Xerox. Most recently, Michael enjoyed living and working in Winston-Salem, where he was a sales associate at Lowe's Home Improvement and where, most importantly, he was able to watch his son—the unequivocal joy of his life—thrive and grow into a fine young man at Wake Forest.
Michael is survived by his most beloved son, Samuel Riley Sutton; his parents, Minnie F. Branch and Ben Sutton, Sr.; his stepmother, Valerie; and siblings and their families, Ben Sutton, Jr. (Sally, Addison, Trey); his brother Steve's wife, Anne (Kate, Allyson); David Branch Sutton; Sara Sutton Judy (Bob); and Lindsay Sutton Beavers (Derek, Madeline and Benjamin); and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, W. Conrad and Aileen Sutton and Douglas M. and Jessie W. Branch, as well as his beloved brother, Steven Douglas Sutton.
Please join us for a celebration of Michael's life at Apex United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The church is located at 100 S. Hughes St., Apex, NC 27502.
In lieu of flowers, Samuel and the family request that memorial gifts be made in Michael's honor to the Spirit of the Old Gold and Black marching band at Wake Forest University Marching Band, 1834 Wake Forest Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27109.
Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.