Turner, II, Michael Thomas "Tom"
August 29, 1988 - June 1, 2021
Michael Thomas Turner, II "Tom" was born on August 29, 1988 and grew up right here in Kernersville, where he graduated from Glenn High School in 2006 and went on to UNCG, where he graduated with a BA in Biology and Psychology in 2011. Tom started his own business, West Mountain Pawn, where he was able to realize his passion of helping others.
Tom loved life and lived his life to the fullest. He loved to travel and had many friends across the country and was loved by all that knew him. One of Tom's passions was an annual event in the Nevada Desert, "Burning Man," where people from all over the world come to spend time with friends that become their extended families. He will be missed and remembered by all that knew him as "Just Tom" the one who would always listen with a compassionate ear or lend you a shoulder to cry on. He will truly be missed.
Tom would want us to celebrate the time we had with him and not dwell on the loss of the unmade memories to come. He lived a full life and in the short 32 years, he had a profound impact to those that had the opportunity to know him for the beautiful person he was.
Tom is survived by his parents, Michael and Glenda Turner; grandparents, Harold and Judy Turner, and Belva Crum; girlfriend, Christine "Olive" Meyer; aunts and uncles, Teresa Lester, and Roger Payne; cousins, William and Maggie Turner, Marilyn and Martin Payne, Elizabeth Flores, Rosie and Jimmy Hall, and Alexzandreia Payne.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. John Shields officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.