Michael Thomas "Tom" Turner II
Glenn High School
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Turner, II, Michael Thomas "Tom"

August 29, 1988 - June 1, 2021

Michael Thomas Turner, II "Tom" was born on August 29, 1988 and grew up right here in Kernersville, where he graduated from Glenn High School in 2006 and went on to UNCG, where he graduated with a BA in Biology and Psychology in 2011. Tom started his own business, West Mountain Pawn, where he was able to realize his passion of helping others.

Tom loved life and lived his life to the fullest. He loved to travel and had many friends across the country and was loved by all that knew him. One of Tom's passions was an annual event in the Nevada Desert, "Burning Man," where people from all over the world come to spend time with friends that become their extended families. He will be missed and remembered by all that knew him as "Just Tom" the one who would always listen with a compassionate ear or lend you a shoulder to cry on. He will truly be missed.

Tom would want us to celebrate the time we had with him and not dwell on the loss of the unmade memories to come. He lived a full life and in the short 32 years, he had a profound impact to those that had the opportunity to know him for the beautiful person he was.

Tom is survived by his parents, Michael and Glenda Turner; grandparents, Harold and Judy Turner, and Belva Crum; girlfriend, Christine "Olive" Meyer; aunts and uncles, Teresa Lester, and Roger Payne; cousins, William and Maggie Turner, Marilyn and Martin Payne, Elizabeth Flores, Rosie and Jimmy Hall, and Alexzandreia Payne.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. John Shields officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned today of Tom´s passing and it broke my heart to hear about it. I met Tom sometime around 2012 when he would come into We Buy Treasure where we would talk about guitars. He was a real joy to be with and he was always so kind. So very sorry to the Turner family for your loss, may we all live with the hope that we will one day be reunited.
Kenny Davis
Friend
October 15, 2021
Mike and Glenda, I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Renee Harper
Other
June 5, 2021
Prayers to comfort both of you during this sad time. So sorry to hear of your son´s passing. May God hold you and family tightly. Love you both
Glenda West
Friend
June 5, 2021
I met Tom while working at The Brewer´s Kettle. He was probably one of the nicest people I have ever met. He definitely made a wonderful impression. My heart absolutely breaks for your family. I am terribly sorry you all are having to go through this pain now twice. May you find peace within knowing you had a son that impacted so many in a positive way.
Brianne
June 5, 2021
We visited the pawn shop regularly buying or selling.We enjoyed talking to the guys.Such a tragedy for someone so young and had such great potential.Praying for his family and friends.
Gaye Moorefield/ Alston Bowmanman
Work
June 5, 2021
John M Riley
June 5, 2021
Carol Benvenuti
June 5, 2021
Don Owens
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results