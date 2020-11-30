Kahill, Michael Wayne
February 4, 1956 - November 24, 2020
Michael "Mike" Wayne Kahill, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born February 4, 1956 in El Paso, Texas to Reginald Wayne Kahill and Kay Lynn Kahill. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Tucker Kahill; daughter, Katie (Bryan) Landress; his sister, Angela (Greg) Kahill Bodenhamer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee C. Tucker and Juanita Tucker; brothers-in-law, Keith (Mandy Thompson) Tucker, Derek (Dena) Tucker; and his loving constant faithful K9 companion, "Nia." Michael was an avid shooter, bowler, and civil war reenactor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
428 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.