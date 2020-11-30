Menu
Michael Wayne Kahill
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Kahill, Michael Wayne

February 4, 1956 - November 24, 2020

Michael "Mike" Wayne Kahill, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born February 4, 1956 in El Paso, Texas to Reginald Wayne Kahill and Kay Lynn Kahill. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Tucker Kahill; daughter, Katie (Bryan) Landress; his sister, Angela (Greg) Kahill Bodenhamer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee C. Tucker and Juanita Tucker; brothers-in-law, Keith (Mandy Thompson) Tucker, Derek (Dena) Tucker; and his loving constant faithful K9 companion, "Nia." Michael was an avid shooter, bowler, and civil war reenactor. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

428 E. Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
GUEST BOOK
