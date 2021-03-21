Stephenson, Michelle
March 28, 1952 - March 13, 2021
Michelle "Paige" Stephenson, 68 of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Winston-Salem, NC and Southport, NC and Auburn, ME) died from cancer March 13, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 28, 1952 in Portsmouth, VA, to James Robert Barnett and Genevieve Moore Harrell of Moore's Creek, KY. Paige was a dedicated and caring Social Worker for many years for the Board of Education in David County, North Carolina and Auburn School Department until her retirement in 2015. On May 24, 1980, she married her beloved husband, Richard Charles Stephenson in Virginia Beach, VA. Together, they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage and relocated to St. Mary's County, MD to be near their beloved son Shep and his family and dear friends the McKenney, Collins, and Thomas families.
Paige was an avid golfer who enjoyed being outside walking with her husband or visiting some of her favorite beaches. She was a dedicated Bridge player with her husband and friends and enjoyed playing Cribbage, Backgammon and Scrabble. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren whom she is affectionately known as "Ahmum," whom she enjoyed spending as much time with as possible.
In addition to her mother (Gigi) and beloved husband, Paige is also survived by her son, Shepard W. Stephenson (Hallie) of Piney Point, MD; her grandchildren, Sawyer Gray and Barrett Wiley Stephenson of Piney Point, MD; her brothers-in-law: Peter Stephenson (Maureen) of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Scott Stephenson (Deborah) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and Jim Nelson (Ana) of Aldie, VA; mother-in-law Marilyn W. Stephenson and sister-in-law Judi Harper. Paige is also survived by her extended family in Moore's Creek, KY and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Wiley C. Harrell mother-in-law, Gloria Stephenson and father-in-law Richard Stephenson.
A celebration of life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research (www.v.org
).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.