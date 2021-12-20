Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mickey Lowell Joyce
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Joyce, Mickey Lowell

September 18, 1953 - December 16, 2021

Mickey Lowell Joyce, 68, of Walnut Cove passed away peacefully in the company of his family at LifeBrite Community Hospital on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Mickey was born on September 18, 1953 to Lowell Woodrow Joyce and Opal Kington Joyce in Reidsville, NC. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended Campbell University. Mickey drove a truck over the road for several years before finishing his career as a logistics manager at Hanesbrands in Winston-Salem.

Mickey married his wife, Sandra Fowler Joyce on April 12, 1974. Together they have two daughters: Jennifer Joyce Shotton (Jason) and Erica Joyce Wilson (Ben Schmidt); and four grandchildren: Carley Mickael Joyce, Lowell William Shotton, Jenna Lee Shotton and Emma Reese Wilson. He is also survived by two sisters: Gail Saunders (Dale) and Viki Joyce Kleinburd (Bob).

Mickey was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison, NC and regularly attended First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC. Mickey loved spending time with his family and friends, attending his grandchildren's events and working on vintage cars.

Mickey will lie in state at Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove, NC from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 for friends to pay their respects.

There will be an 1:00 pm funeral service held at Burroughs Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with Pastor Pete Kunkle officiating, followed by a private graveside service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. George Yacoub and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Brian Kouri and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Pat Chazen at Mercy Home Ministries in Houston, Texas, and the compassionate staff at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Joyce family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 NC 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West P.O. Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jennifer, I´m sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and know I am praying for you and your family. Sending love and hugs. Claudia
Claudia Crawford
January 7, 2022
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results