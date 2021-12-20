Joyce, Mickey Lowell
September 18, 1953 - December 16, 2021
Mickey Lowell Joyce, 68, of Walnut Cove passed away peacefully in the company of his family at LifeBrite Community Hospital on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Mickey was born on September 18, 1953 to Lowell Woodrow Joyce and Opal Kington Joyce in Reidsville, NC. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended Campbell University. Mickey drove a truck over the road for several years before finishing his career as a logistics manager at Hanesbrands in Winston-Salem.
Mickey married his wife, Sandra Fowler Joyce on April 12, 1974. Together they have two daughters: Jennifer Joyce Shotton (Jason) and Erica Joyce Wilson (Ben Schmidt); and four grandchildren: Carley Mickael Joyce, Lowell William Shotton, Jenna Lee Shotton and Emma Reese Wilson. He is also survived by two sisters: Gail Saunders (Dale) and Viki Joyce Kleinburd (Bob).
Mickey was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison, NC and regularly attended First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC. Mickey loved spending time with his family and friends, attending his grandchildren's events and working on vintage cars.
Mickey will lie in state at Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove, NC from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 for friends to pay their respects.
There will be an 1:00 pm funeral service held at Burroughs Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with Pastor Pete Kunkle officiating, followed by a private graveside service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. George Yacoub and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Brian Kouri and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health, Pat Chazen at Mercy Home Ministries in Houston, Texas, and the compassionate staff at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury, NC.
.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 NC 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2021.