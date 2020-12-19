Cartner, Mildred Rule
May 18, 1927 - December 13, 2020
Mildred Rule Cartner, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Vienna Village Assisted Living. She was born on May 18, 1927 in Forsyth County to John Talmadge and Lela Cromer Rule. She was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church. Family and faith were very important to her. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie (LG) Cartner; and brothers, Eugene, JT, Howard, and Elmer Rule. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Morris (Ken) of Winston-Salem and Sharon Anderson (Ed) of Pfafftown; three grandchildren, Derrick Sheek of Clemmons, Jason Sheek (Jordan Swaim) of Midway, and Grace Anderson of Bethesda, MD; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ellie Swaim; and sister Elizabeth "Lib" Petree. The family wishes to thank the staff of Vienna Village for their loving care.
A private graveside service for the family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
