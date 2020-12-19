Menu
Mildred Rule Cartner
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Cartner, Mildred Rule

May 18, 1927 - December 13, 2020

Mildred Rule Cartner, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Vienna Village Assisted Living. She was born on May 18, 1927 in Forsyth County to John Talmadge and Lela Cromer Rule. She was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church. Family and faith were very important to her. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie (LG) Cartner; and brothers, Eugene, JT, Howard, and Elmer Rule. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Morris (Ken) of Winston-Salem and Sharon Anderson (Ed) of Pfafftown; three grandchildren, Derrick Sheek of Clemmons, Jason Sheek (Jordan Swaim) of Midway, and Grace Anderson of Bethesda, MD; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ellie Swaim; and sister Elizabeth "Lib" Petree. The family wishes to thank the staff of Vienna Village for their loving care.

A private graveside service for the family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Haven Baptist Church, 3384 York Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals & Cremations Reynolda

2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2020.
