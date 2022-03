Dwyer



Canton, GA - Mildred A. Boston Dwyer, 72, passed away Aug. 28, 2021. Viewing will be from 1pm until 6pm Tues., Sept. 7, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Wed. Sept. 8, 2021 at St. James AME Church (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.