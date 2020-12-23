Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Beamer Matthews
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Matthews, Mildred Beamer

July 18, 1930 - December 21, 2020

Boonville – Mildred Beamer Matthews, 90, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born July 18, 1930 in Surry County to the late Charlie Mosley and Vissie Mildred Stanley Beamer. She was a graduate of Franklin High Scholl, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Appalachian State Teachers College. Mrs. Matthews was employed by Yadkin County Board of Education for 30 years as a Home Economics Teacher with West Yadkin and Starmount High Schools. She was a faithful member of Forbush Friends Meeting and was active with the Yadkin County Historical Society for several years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Loval Matthews; sisters, Margaret Beamer Kearns, Gypsy Beamer Dumas, Annie Ruth Beamer Simmons, and Frances Beamer Priddy. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Forbush Friends Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forbush Friends Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
A great true child of God. A servant heart always giving.
Nelson Spaulding
December 25, 2020
Mrs. Matthews was my teacher at West Yadkin High School. She was one of my favorite teachers. I always admired her and thought of her not only as my teacher but a very good friend.
Sylvia Trivette Campbell
Teacher
December 23, 2020
Thank you for being there for me and teaching me many of life´s lessons! Love you always!
Bobbie Hummel
December 23, 2020
She was a very special lady...I was honored to call her Aunt Mildred.
Marybeth Kindley
Family
December 23, 2020
Mildred was always such a kind person, and a lady in every way. I taught with her at Starmount for many years, and was privileged to become a friend. After she retired we saw each other at Gamma Psi meetings, and she always asked about my family, and recounted a memory of each one. I don't think she ever forgot a friend or student. My prayers to all her family.
Carole Groce
Friend
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Mrs. Matthews was my home economics teacher at Starmount. She was such a special teacher and person. Always so helpful and caring whether it was showing you how to cook, sew a dress, or learn a new life skill. Sending prayers to her family.
Mary Robertson
Student
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mildred's passing. She was a kind & thoughtful lady.
Carolyn Marion-Norris
Acquaintance
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to your family. Mrs Matthews was a wonderful teacher and friend. She was so thoughtful. When I got married she made a lace Bible cover to put on the Bible that I was going to carry and surprised me with it. Just one of the many ways that shows her thoughtfulness.
Louise Robinson
Student
December 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mildred you were such an inspiration to so many people. Thank you for the love you shared with all of us. I treasure the memories of being with you and Dwight.
You will always be remembered and loved. Helen and Joe.
Helen Prim Beown
Family
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to her of Mildred's passing. She was a member of Gamma Psi Chapter of NC Delta Kappa Gamma Society and a founding member. She did so much for the chapter and was a wonderful sister to all. We will miss her.
Sharon Harvey
Friend
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results