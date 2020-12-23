Matthews, Mildred Beamer
July 18, 1930 - December 21, 2020
Boonville – Mildred Beamer Matthews, 90, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born July 18, 1930 in Surry County to the late Charlie Mosley and Vissie Mildred Stanley Beamer. She was a graduate of Franklin High Scholl, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Appalachian State Teachers College. Mrs. Matthews was employed by Yadkin County Board of Education for 30 years as a Home Economics Teacher with West Yadkin and Starmount High Schools. She was a faithful member of Forbush Friends Meeting and was active with the Yadkin County Historical Society for several years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Loval Matthews; sisters, Margaret Beamer Kearns, Gypsy Beamer Dumas, Annie Ruth Beamer Simmons, and Frances Beamer Priddy. Surviving are several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Forbush Friends Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Matthews family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
