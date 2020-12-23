Mildred was always such a kind person, and a lady in every way. I taught with her at Starmount for many years, and was privileged to become a friend. After she retired we saw each other at Gamma Psi meetings, and she always asked about my family, and recounted a memory of each one. I don't think she ever forgot a friend or student. My prayers to all her family.

Carole Groce Friend December 23, 2020