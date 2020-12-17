Menu
Mildred Southard Medley
Medley, Mildred Southard

November 20, 1935 - December 15, 2020

Mrs. Mildred Southard Medley, age 85, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Medley was born November 20, 1935 in Surry County to Clyde Swanson and Edith Key Southard. Mrs. Medley attended Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church; retired from Roaring Gap Club; and was a licensed real estate agent. She was a graduate of Mountain Park School where she was a cheerleader and salutatorian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Southard. Survivors include: her husband of over 60 years, Vernon Medley of the home; son, Marty Medley of Elkin; daughter, Paula Moore and husband Greg of Elkin; grandchildren, Shannon Skaggs, Samantha Moore, Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren, Hunter Skaggs and Ryder Skaggs. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Grose officiating. Mrs. Medley will lie in state Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank caregivers, Retha Holbrook, Kim Skaggs, Shannon Zickafoose, Tammy Eskridge, and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bessie’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
FRED MEDLEY
Family
December 22, 2020
They were very nice people. So sorry to hear about your loss. Veron, Marty, and Paula you are in prayers. Evon Holder
Evon Holder
December 20, 2020
What a precious soul. Mildred always had a smile and a something good to say about everyone. Vernon and all remember all the good memories she has left you. Praying for all of you.
Magdalene All
Friend
December 19, 2020
So sad, Vernon, to hear of this...Mildred was such a lovely lady. I live at your grandpa A’s place on Christian Creek...Kelly Eanes was my husband..your brother Larry and his wife Jackie were good friends through many years. Wishing you comfort ahead. Cecelia Eanes
Cecelia Eanes
December 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I'm so glad I got to know you my sweet lady .
Tammy Eskridge
Friend
December 16, 2020
Lynn Pratt
Friend
December 16, 2020
I was thinking earlier today of the Dockery Reunions in years past. When we walked through the door, I could always count on Mildred, Edith and Vernon (and sometimes, Velma, too!), and Coble York sitting at the head of the last table, all smiles, eyes twinkling, laughing and so jolly, with a small crowd gathered around their end, talking and catching up with folks that they hadn’t seen in awhile.
It used to make all of us so happy to see them there, because we knew that Edith was the keeper of stories and history from bygone times, and Mildred, her delightful sidekick, always looked at Edith with such love and adoration in her eyes. It wasn’t hard to see how much they loved each other, and Edith didn’t mind telling anybody how she felt about her family. Mildred was the same way: I always admired her ability to treat everyone the same, no matter their station or circumstances, everyone was a just friend she hadn’t met yet. I’ll miss her sparkling eyes and her loving heart, but I expect she’s having quite a reunion now, and there are plenty of people waiting to welcome her home.
My love and heartfelt prayers are with you all. Mildred was one of the best, and I’ll miss her. It is my fervent prayer that warm, happy memories of times past will help sustain you now and in the coming days. ♥
Melissa D. Taylor
Family
December 16, 2020
Mildred was a beautiful person. An I enjoyed being around her thru the years. She will be greatly missed. Love an prayers for the family
Tammy Lowe Young
Friend
December 16, 2020
Dear Vernon, Paula, Marty and family, so sorry to hear about this. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mildred was a beautiful, gracious lady. She had a smile that lit up a room and she shared it with everyone she met. Heaven got another angel and she will be missed by many. Praying God will wraps His loving arms around each of you and her precious memories will bring you comfort in the difficult days ahead.
Susanne Hall Hayes
Friend
December 16, 2020
Mildred was a great lady; I fondly remember a few long walks I enjoyed with her and Edith along those country roads years ago. I am so sorry to the family for the huge hole her passing leaves in your lives.
Terri Sidden Cook-Shirley
Acquaintance
December 16, 2020
Vernon and family.....We are praying for HIS sweet peace for each of you. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. Thankful we know the Lord Jesus and will all be together again....
R V and Libby holder
Friend
December 16, 2020
Vernon and family. RV and I are praying for HIS sweet peace for the family. What a beautiful she is inside and out...Now walking with those she loved and with Jesus....And know one day all together again....In Christ Love...RV and Libby
Raymond holder
Friend
December 16, 2020
Mildred was a beautiful cousin and friend. I enjoyed the time I spent with her when I visited Edith. I told her I came to sit with Edith so she could run errands or go rest but she always stayed and we had the best time talking and visiting. She was a wonderful lady.
Janie Helton
Family
December 16, 2020
Vernon and family I'm so sorry for your loss thinking of you and your family.
Nicky Nichols
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear this! You all are in my thoughts!
Christopher Medley
Family
December 16, 2020
