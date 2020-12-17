I was thinking earlier today of the Dockery Reunions in years past. When we walked through the door, I could always count on Mildred, Edith and Vernon (and sometimes, Velma, too!), and Coble York sitting at the head of the last table, all smiles, eyes twinkling, laughing and so jolly, with a small crowd gathered around their end, talking and catching up with folks that they hadn’t seen in awhile.

It used to make all of us so happy to see them there, because we knew that Edith was the keeper of stories and history from bygone times, and Mildred, her delightful sidekick, always looked at Edith with such love and adoration in her eyes. It wasn’t hard to see how much they loved each other, and Edith didn’t mind telling anybody how she felt about her family. Mildred was the same way: I always admired her ability to treat everyone the same, no matter their station or circumstances, everyone was a just friend she hadn’t met yet. I’ll miss her sparkling eyes and her loving heart, but I expect she’s having quite a reunion now, and there are plenty of people waiting to welcome her home.

My love and heartfelt prayers are with you all. Mildred was one of the best, and I’ll miss her. It is my fervent prayer that warm, happy memories of times past will help sustain you now and in the coming days. ♥

Melissa D. Taylor Family December 16, 2020