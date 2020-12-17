Medley, Mildred Southard
November 20, 1935 - December 15, 2020
Mrs. Mildred Southard Medley, age 85, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Medley was born November 20, 1935 in Surry County to Clyde Swanson and Edith Key Southard. Mrs. Medley attended Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church; retired from Roaring Gap Club; and was a licensed real estate agent. She was a graduate of Mountain Park School where she was a cheerleader and salutatorian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Southard. Survivors include: her husband of over 60 years, Vernon Medley of the home; son, Marty Medley of Elkin; daughter, Paula Moore and husband Greg of Elkin; grandchildren, Shannon Skaggs, Samantha Moore, Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren, Hunter Skaggs and Ryder Skaggs. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bessie's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Grose officiating. Mrs. Medley will lie in state Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank caregivers, Retha Holbrook, Kim Skaggs, Shannon Zickafoose, Tammy Eskridge, and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.