Powell, Mildred Blair



April 5, 1947 - June 23, 2021



Winston-Salem - Mildred B. Powell was born on April 5, 1947 and went home to be with the Lord on Wed., June 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Booker T. Blair, Sr.; a daughter, SaDonna Powell; six brothers: Booker T. Blair, Jr., Joseph Blair, Thornton Blair, Theodore Blair, Arthur Blair and Rickie Blair and one sister, Felecia Blair. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Charles Powell, Jr. and Patrick Powell; two brothers, Aldine Blair and Darren Blair; three sisters: Annestine (William) Reevis, Dr. Delores (Thaxton) Taylor and Sharon (Larry) Lindsay; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Goodwill Baptist Church, Inc., 541 Goodwill Rd., Clemmons, NC with family visitation at 1:30pm. (Roberts Funeral Service, Lexington)



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.