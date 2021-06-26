Menu
Mildred Blair Powell
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roberts Funeral Service
701 N Main St
Lexington, NC
Powell, Mildred Blair

April 5, 1947 - June 23, 2021

Winston-Salem - Mildred B. Powell was born on April 5, 1947 and went home to be with the Lord on Wed., June 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Booker T. Blair, Sr.; a daughter, SaDonna Powell; six brothers: Booker T. Blair, Jr., Joseph Blair, Thornton Blair, Theodore Blair, Arthur Blair and Rickie Blair and one sister, Felecia Blair. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Charles Powell, Jr. and Patrick Powell; two brothers, Aldine Blair and Darren Blair; three sisters: Annestine (William) Reevis, Dr. Delores (Thaxton) Taylor and Sharon (Larry) Lindsay; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Goodwill Baptist Church, Inc., 541 Goodwill Rd., Clemmons, NC with family visitation at 1:30pm. (Roberts Funeral Service, Lexington)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Goodwill Baptist Church
541 Goodwill Rd., Clemmons, NC
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Goodwill Baptist Church
541 Goodwill Rd., Clemmons, NC
Roberts Funeral Service
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Pastors Billy and Vindetta Gulley
Friend
June 26, 2021
