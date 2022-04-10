Rutledge, Mildred Bea
June 1, 1928 - March 31, 2022
Mildred (Bea) Rutledge, 93, of Leesburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Rutledge was born June 1, 1928 in Cycle, NC to the late Robert Glenn and Cooper Lee Segraves.
Bea graduated from Ronda High School class of 1945. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church prior to her move to Virginia in 2015, and was active in multiple churches throughout her life. She was employed at Western Electric before becoming a wife, mother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harry Lee Rutledge, and her brothers, Bob and Leo Segraves.
Surviving are her daughter, Debby Rutledge Scozzie and husband, Skip Scozzie of Ashburn, VA; son, Keith Rutledge of Canton, GA; granddaughter, Maddy Scozzie of Herndon, VA; her brothers, Ronnie Segraves of Mauldin, SC; Lester Segraves of Selinsgrove, PA; and various nieces and nephews who treasure their Aunt Bea.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on April 30, 2022 at Rural Hall Memorial Park. Drew Southern will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Blue Ridge Family Hospice of 333 West Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22061 or at brhospice.org
