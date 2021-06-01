Menu
Mildred Ann Wade
Wade, Mildred Ann

June 10, 1924 - May 27, 2021

Mrs. Mildred Ann Transou Wade, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mildred was born in Forsyth County to the late Rolla Thomas Transou and Lessie Zimmerman Transou on June 10, 1924. She was a longtime member of Calvary Moravian Church, then attending "Come and Worship" in her later years and loved her church family. Mildred loved to sing and dance; she took voice lessons at Salem College and went on to study music in New York. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Marshall Wade; one sister and three brothers. She is survived by a brother, Toby Transou (Emily); niece, Patti Shew (Russ) and nephew, Tom Transou and many other family members. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Salem Moravian Graveyard with Rev. Brad Bennett and Rev. Russ May officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Salem Moravian Graveyard
Cemetery Street, Winston-Salem, NC
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time of sorrow. Thinking of you all. Big hugs. Rest In Peace Mildred.
Troy Aucoin
Family
June 1, 2021
