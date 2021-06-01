Wade, Mildred Ann
June 10, 1924 - May 27, 2021
Mrs. Mildred Ann Transou Wade, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mildred was born in Forsyth County to the late Rolla Thomas Transou and Lessie Zimmerman Transou on June 10, 1924. She was a longtime member of Calvary Moravian Church, then attending "Come and Worship" in her later years and loved her church family. Mildred loved to sing and dance; she took voice lessons at Salem College and went on to study music in New York. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Marshall Wade; one sister and three brothers. She is survived by a brother, Toby Transou (Emily); niece, Patti Shew (Russ) and nephew, Tom Transou and many other family members. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Salem Moravian Graveyard with Rev. Brad Bennett and Rev. Russ May officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.