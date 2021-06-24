Wall, Mildred Irene Badgett
February 29, 1924 - June 21, 2021
On Monday, June 21, 2021, Mildred Irene Badgett Wall, a loving nurse, wife and mother, passed away at the age of 97. Mildred was born February 29, 1924, in Surry County, one of six children born to Cora and William Badgett. She practiced nursing for over 30 years at Northern Surry Hospital (now Northern Regional Hospital) and was Director of Nursing for many of those years, during which time Mildred's leadership in evacuating patients during a fire in the hospital saved many lives. Her brilliance as Director of Nursing healed many. Mildred married Aubrey McKinley Wall in 1949, living in Pilot Mountain and raising their son, Stephen "Steve" McKinley Wall. Mildred was active in her church, First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain, and was well known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her siblings, Edith Snow Fulk, 101, of King, Ethel Badgett Hobson, 99, of Boonville, Bobby Ray and Edith Badgett, 84, of Greensboro, and Pattie Key Wall of Pilot Mountain; and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wall was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey McKinley Wall; a son, Stephen "Steve" McKinley Wall; a sister, Mary Ruth Badgett; and a brother, Rex Badgett. A service of worship and celebration of Mildred's life will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain, with the Rev. Gene Sherrill and Dr. Andy Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Robin Hardy Hodgin Scholarship Fund, Northern Regional Foundation, ATTN: Tina Beasley, P.O. Box 1101, Mount Airy, NC 27030, to further nursing education; or First Baptist Church, 320 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.