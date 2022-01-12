Menu
Mildred Nelson Weavil
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Weavil, Mildred Nelson

June 2, 1925 - January 8, 2022

Mildred Nelson Weavil, 96, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, January 8, 2022.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Mildred was the wife of 51 years to the late Maurice Glenn Weavil and the daughter of Harvey Nelson and Doskey Nelson, both deceased. She graduated from Kernersville High School. Mildred was a proud member and founder of Kernersville Friends Meeting. She was a successful business owner and operator of Kernersville Fabric Center for over 16 years. Mildred and her husband, Glenn were avid Square Dancers. She was very involved in all things Kernersville, the Nelson Family, and the Friends Meeting.

Survivors include her daughters, June Cockerham and husband, Randy, and Patty Mabe; son, Randy Weavil and wife, Marcy; grandchildren, James Cockerham, Joey Cockerham, Sara Fletcher and husband, Jason, Erin Wolfe and husband, J.G., Matthew Weavil and wife, Ashley, and Joe Weavil and wife, Jeanette; eleven great grandchildren; and brothers, Roger Nelson, and Ralph Nelson and wife, Faye.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her sisters, Nettie Jane Nelson, Mickey Nelson, Judy Nelson, and Margie McKaughn; and brothers, Glenn Nelson, Carl Nelson, and Richard Nelson.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2:00PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at Kernersville Friends Meeting. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Friday prior to the service at the Meeting House.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Meeting House
NC
Jan
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kernersville Friends Meeting
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very sorry for your loss.i know how much you loved her.you were so fortunate to have her with you for so many years. With love and prayers.
Barbara woods
January 15, 2022
Sorry to hear about the loss of Mildred. Prayers for her family
Mike and Pat Tilley
Friend
January 14, 2022
Patty, Randy, June, I am sorry about your Mom. She was a great person and "other mom" of the neighborhood with a smile always on her beautiful face. I'm sure she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Prayers for peace and comfort for you all.
Sharon Vaughn Quesinberry
January 14, 2022
Heartfelt condolence to you and your family for this great loss. May God bless your Mother with eternal peace. I will forever remember Mildred and Glenn. When I was growing up, there was probably no feeling as good as the freedom to spend an entire day outside wandering around the neighborhood, exploring, and yes "getting into trouble." I have many childhood memories with Randy and the Weavil family. It seems like this all happened just yesterday. We should all cherish our childhood memories as they can always be our companion, our "bliss of solitude." Simple things hold grave meaning when they are from their childhood days. The days were free of complexities and full of innocence. Hence, they are so close to heart. Take comfort in the truth that if you know Christ and are trusting Him for your salvation, some day you will be reunited with those who have gone to Heaven before you. But take comfort most of all in the fact that you will be with Christ, and you will share in Heaven´s glory. My heartfelt sympathy goes to you on the passing of your Mother.
Mike Wagner
Friend
January 12, 2022
