Heartfelt condolence to you and your family for this great loss. May God bless your Mother with eternal peace. I will forever remember Mildred and Glenn. When I was growing up, there was probably no feeling as good as the freedom to spend an entire day outside wandering around the neighborhood, exploring, and yes "getting into trouble." I have many childhood memories with Randy and the Weavil family. It seems like this all happened just yesterday. We should all cherish our childhood memories as they can always be our companion, our "bliss of solitude." Simple things hold grave meaning when they are from their childhood days. The days were free of complexities and full of innocence. Hence, they are so close to heart. Take comfort in the truth that if you know Christ and are trusting Him for your salvation, some day you will be reunited with those who have gone to Heaven before you. But take comfort most of all in the fact that you will be with Christ, and you will share in Heaven´s glory. My heartfelt sympathy goes to you on the passing of your Mother.

Mike Wagner Friend January 12, 2022