Mildred Alice Boswell Williams
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
122 West Main Street
Thomasville, NC
Williams, Mildred Alice Boswell

September 3, 1929 - September 8, 2021

Mrs. Mildred Alice Boswell Williams, 92, a resident of Providence Place and formerly of Winston-Salem and Oak Island, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on September 3, 1929 in Randolph County, NC to Virgil Lee Boswell and Bertie Leigh Parsons Boswell. She retired from Baptist Hospital and after retirement moved to Oak Island to accommodate her late husband's love of golf and fishing. She was a member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her miniature tea pot and stuffed bear collections, which she proudly displayed throughout her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Lindy "T.L." Williams on October 15, 2008; her daughter, Lynn; her sister, Jackie Boles; and her brother, V.L. Boswell, Jr.

Surviving is her brother, Mick Boswell and wife Pam of Thomasville; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mickey Sprinkle of Winston-Salem; and many nieces and nephews, including her beloved niece, Terri Leigh Morelock.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Landreth officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday, two hours prior to the service from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Dr. Thomasville, NC 27360 or to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd. #200, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to her caregivers, who diligently cared for "Sweet Millie" and to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their gentle care. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home

Thomasville, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Baptist Church
422 Liberty Dr. , Thomasville, NC
Sep
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Baptist Church
422 Liberty Dr. , Thomasville, NC
Sep
13
Burial
11:00a.m.
Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
NC
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 10, 2021
