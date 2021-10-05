Mike, I´m so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She and your dad were exceptional people. Her determination and loving care she gave to you and Bonnie was so incredible. The love she has given Eric, her grandson, has been so admirable. I would occasionally see her and Eric out eating lunch. He had millions of questions about your dad. It thrilled him to hear anything about your dad. I hope you are doing well. Again, please accept my condolences.

Melinda (Cain) Craver Other October 5, 2021