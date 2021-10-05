Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Eloise Dietz Young
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Young, Mildred Eloise Dietz

November 22, 1930 - September 29, 2021

Mrs. Mildred Eloise Dietz Young, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home. She was born November 22, 1930, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Albert Clifford Dietz and Mary Elizabeth Holloman Dietz. Mildred was a respected and loved mother, grandmother, and true friend to many. She worked for Eckerd Drugs and Western Electric in Winston-Salem prior to becoming a full-time housewife. Mildred enjoyed her free time painting, drawing, ceramics and sewing. She had a strong love for animals, both domestic and wild. In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, William Culp Young, daughter, Bonnie Lynn Sims, and sister, Lorene Dietz Jones.

Mildred is survived by her son, William Michael Young; grandson, Eric Sims; brothers, Lee Dietz and Allen Dietz; and niece and caregiver, Lydia Jones.

A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 6th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Silas Creek Parkway
Oct
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Silas Creek Chapel, Silas Creek Parkway
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mike, I´m so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She and your dad were exceptional people. Her determination and loving care she gave to you and Bonnie was so incredible. The love she has given Eric, her grandson, has been so admirable. I would occasionally see her and Eric out eating lunch. He had millions of questions about your dad. It thrilled him to hear anything about your dad. I hope you are doing well. Again, please accept my condolences.
Melinda (Cain) Craver
Other
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results