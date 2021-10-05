Young, Mildred Eloise Dietz
November 22, 1930 - September 29, 2021
Mrs. Mildred Eloise Dietz Young, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home. She was born November 22, 1930, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Albert Clifford Dietz and Mary Elizabeth Holloman Dietz. Mildred was a respected and loved mother, grandmother, and true friend to many. She worked for Eckerd Drugs and Western Electric in Winston-Salem prior to becoming a full-time housewife. Mildred enjoyed her free time painting, drawing, ceramics and sewing. She had a strong love for animals, both domestic and wild. In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, William Culp Young, daughter, Bonnie Lynn Sims, and sister, Lorene Dietz Jones.
Mildred is survived by her son, William Michael Young; grandson, Eric Sims; brothers, Lee Dietz and Allen Dietz; and niece and caregiver, Lydia Jones.
A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 6th at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.