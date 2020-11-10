Menu
Milton Edward Poole Jr.
Poole Jr., Milton Edward

February 8, 1950 - November 4, 2020

Today, November 4, 2020 at 5:25 a.m., my best friend of 49 years passed away at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury.

We shared many ups and downs, but our feelings for each other never changed. Milton Edward Poole Jr., known as Tony to his friends. He was born on February 8, 1950 in Raleigh, NC but spent his early life in Tampa, FL. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1968; also that year he volunteered, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. In February of 1969 he was sent to the Republic of Viet Nam. During his time there he was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace Hagwood Poole and Milton Edward Poole Sr., a brother William Glenn Poole.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Holcomb Poole of Boonville, two daughters, Jennifer Norman of Boonville, Amy Aguirre and husband Gerardo of Thomasville, son, Brian Poole and wife Jamie of Eden, three granddaughters, Katia and Abby Aguirre of Thomasville, and Emma Poole of Boonville, brothers, Stephen Poole and wife Wendy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Richard Poole and wife Sandy of Yadkinville.

All services are private.

Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Poole family.

Johnson Funeral Home

615 W Main St
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
