Minnie Ruth Bowen
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC
Bowen, Minnie Ruth

March 1, 1929 - September 21, 2021

Minnie Ruth Hauser Bowen, 92, of Priddy Manor Assisted Living in King, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Born March 1, 1929, in Surry County to the late Hubert and Ella Miller Hauser, she spent her life farming beside her husband, 0llie John Bowen, and was a member of Shoals Baptist Church.

Ruth is survived by her four children; Ella Holt of Rural Hall and special friend Jimmy McMillon, Ricky Bowen and wife Vickie of Pinnacle, 0llise Griffith and husband, Robbie of Pinnacle, Rita Needham and husband, Barry of Germanton; seven grandchildren, Amanda Hunter (Jason), Jason Bowen, Justin Grimes (Brittney), Adam Griffith, Brandon Needham (Ashlyn), Erin Griffith (fiancé, Alex Brewer), and Tyler Needham; five great grandchildren; one sister, Carole Coon of Pinnacle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, six brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Shoals Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joey Lane officiating. Mrs Bowen will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Monday, September 27,2021 8:30am- 4:00pm and Tuesday, September 28,2021 from 8:30am -4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund c/o 0llise Griffith, 114 Knollcrest Dr., Pinnacle, NC 27043.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bowen family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.cox-needham.com, www.facebook.com/cox-needham.

Cox-Needham

822 West Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
5:30p.m.
Shoals Baptist Church
4112 Shoals Rd, Pinnacle
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She was a wonderful friend at Priddy Manor. With my deepest sympathy and prayers.
Becky Fulk
Work
September 26, 2021
Ms. Ella, Blessings of love and comfort during this time in your life. Ingrid Dan
Ingrid Dan - Allergy Partners
September 26, 2021
Rick, Please accept my sincere condolences during this tough time. I Pray that comfort and Peace will surround you and your family Robin Wilson
Robin Wilson
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family. Minnie Ruth was a wonderful friend to my daddy when he lived at Priddy Manor. She was a delight to spend time with and was always ready with a smile.
Cynthia Harvey Adams
Friend
September 26, 2021
