Bowen, Minnie Ruth
March 1, 1929 - September 21, 2021
Minnie Ruth Hauser Bowen, 92, of Priddy Manor Assisted Living in King, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born March 1, 1929, in Surry County to the late Hubert and Ella Miller Hauser, she spent her life farming beside her husband, 0llie John Bowen, and was a member of Shoals Baptist Church.
Ruth is survived by her four children; Ella Holt of Rural Hall and special friend Jimmy McMillon, Ricky Bowen and wife Vickie of Pinnacle, 0llise Griffith and husband, Robbie of Pinnacle, Rita Needham and husband, Barry of Germanton; seven grandchildren, Amanda Hunter (Jason), Jason Bowen, Justin Grimes (Brittney), Adam Griffith, Brandon Needham (Ashlyn), Erin Griffith (fiancé, Alex Brewer), and Tyler Needham; five great grandchildren; one sister, Carole Coon of Pinnacle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, six brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Shoals Baptist Church, with the Rev. Joey Lane officiating. Mrs Bowen will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home Monday, September 27,2021 8:30am- 4:00pm and Tuesday, September 28,2021 from 8:30am -4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund c/o 0llise Griffith, 114 Knollcrest Dr., Pinnacle, NC 27043.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Bowen family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.