Cornatzer, Minnie
November 19, 1927 - January 5, 2022
Heaven gained another angel on January 5th, 2022. Mrs. Minnie Cornatzer passed away at her home. She was born on November 19, 1927 to the late Ernest Ralph Riddle and Kate Seats. She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Monroe Cornatzer, a sister, Lucy Parks and a brother, Tommy Riddle. She is survived by two sons; Billy (Sonja) Cornatzer, Stacy (Betty Jean) Cornatzer, two grandsons; Adam and Chad Cornatzer. Also surviving are her three sisters; Emma Long, Margaret Davis, and Nancy Collette. Mrs. Minnie was a world class cook with many people in the community having the opportunity to set at her table. She also enjoyed artwork, tending to her flowers, and doing hook rugs. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Rev. Pete Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bixby Presbyterian Church where she was a faithful member for many years. 1806 Fork Bixby Road, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.