Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Minnie Cornatzer
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Cornatzer, Minnie

November 19, 1927 - January 5, 2022

Heaven gained another angel on January 5th, 2022. Mrs. Minnie Cornatzer passed away at her home. She was born on November 19, 1927 to the late Ernest Ralph Riddle and Kate Seats. She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Monroe Cornatzer, a sister, Lucy Parks and a brother, Tommy Riddle. She is survived by two sons; Billy (Sonja) Cornatzer, Stacy (Betty Jean) Cornatzer, two grandsons; Adam and Chad Cornatzer. Also surviving are her three sisters; Emma Long, Margaret Davis, and Nancy Collette. Mrs. Minnie was a world class cook with many people in the community having the opportunity to set at her table. She also enjoyed artwork, tending to her flowers, and doing hook rugs. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Rev. Pete Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bixby Presbyterian Church where she was a faithful member for many years. 1806 Fork Bixby Road, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
Jan
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thinking of all of you and so very sorry for your loss, love and prayers for all of you
Penny Mabe
Friend
January 10, 2022
Billy & Stacy and family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your beloved mother, Ms. Minnie. She was a true blessing and raised two very fine men. She was an extraordinary woman. Thinking of you all. Pam
Pamela Faircloth
January 7, 2022
Tom and I rented from them when we were first married. She was always so kind to us. Heaven has surely gained an angel. I am sorry to hear of her passing.
Patricia W Marshall
Other
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results