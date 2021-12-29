Hughes, Minnie



November 14, 1919 - December 21, 2021



Mrs. Minnie Mae Little Hughes departed this life on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Hughes was born in Ansonville, North Carolina on November 14, 1919 to the late Josh and Minnie Tyson Little. She attended the local school and was of the Baptist faith.



Mrs. Hughes moved to New York City as a young lady. She worked for Lake Strap Company making straps for all types of watches. During these years, she met and married her late husband, Russell McClain Hughes. She attended the Washington Business Institute, graduating in 1958.



Mrs. Hughes moved to Winston-Salem in 1980 when her husband retired. She became a member of Zion Memorial Ministry.



Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Russell McClain Hughes; four brothers, Sandy, John Albert, Tidas, and J. O. Little; three sisters: twins, Collie and Ollie Little, and Mildred Jacks; two nephews, Lee Andrew Little, Sr. and Lee Andrew Little, Jr.



She is survived by her brother, William Little of Stamford, CT; sister, Louise Witherspoon; nieces, Loretta Hughes, Catherine (Grippon) Boags of Charleston, SC; Patsy (Farley) Foskey, Sharon A. Shields, Marilyn Powell, and Virginia Melton of Louisville, KY; nephews, Walter and Louis Hughes of New York City; and special neighbor and friend, Mrs. Frances Steward; and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Hughes will be publicly viewed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.