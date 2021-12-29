Menu
Minnie Hughes
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Hughes, Minnie

November 14, 1919 - December 21, 2021

Mrs. Minnie Mae Little Hughes departed this life on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Hughes was born in Ansonville, North Carolina on November 14, 1919 to the late Josh and Minnie Tyson Little. She attended the local school and was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Hughes moved to New York City as a young lady. She worked for Lake Strap Company making straps for all types of watches. During these years, she met and married her late husband, Russell McClain Hughes. She attended the Washington Business Institute, graduating in 1958.

Mrs. Hughes moved to Winston-Salem in 1980 when her husband retired. She became a member of Zion Memorial Ministry.

Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Russell McClain Hughes; four brothers, Sandy, John Albert, Tidas, and J. O. Little; three sisters: twins, Collie and Ollie Little, and Mildred Jacks; two nephews, Lee Andrew Little, Sr. and Lee Andrew Little, Jr.

She is survived by her brother, William Little of Stamford, CT; sister, Louise Witherspoon; nieces, Loretta Hughes, Catherine (Grippon) Boags of Charleston, SC; Patsy (Farley) Foskey, Sharon A. Shields, Marilyn Powell, and Virginia Melton of Louisville, KY; nephews, Walter and Louis Hughes of New York City; and special neighbor and friend, Mrs. Frances Steward; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Hughes will be publicly viewed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Ms. Hughes was the best neighbor we had, a strong black woman that was a trusted friend. Our family is grateful for knowing her the past 40 years. We loved her and she will be missed. RIP Minnie Hughes
Lacy DeBerry
Friend
December 31, 2021
