Caston, Miriam Johnson



August 1, 1929 - December 18, 2020



Mrs. Miriam Johnson Caston, 91, passed away peacefully December 18, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. She was born August 1, 1929 in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Durward Johnson and Delma Johnson. Miriam Johnson Caston was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan DeWitt Caston, Sr. and son, John D. Caston. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon C. McDow and husband, Earl of Gainesville, FL, two sons, Bryan D. Caston, Jr. and wife, Robin of Longwood FL and David L. Caston and wife, Ginger of Kernersville. In Miriam's early years, she lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she attended Needham Broughton High School and graduated from Peace College. Miriam worked in a Raleigh law office after graduation. She met Bryan Caston, her future husband, while spending the afternoon with friends at a park in Raleigh. Miriam Johnson Caston married Bryan D. Caston, Sr. May 5, 1950 in Raleigh, NC. They moved to Winston-Salem, where Miriam worked briefly for Western Electric before embarking on a fulltime career as a mother to four children. Miriam was active in the Konnoak Hills United Methodist church and loved ministering to others. Miriam Johnson Caston will be entombed at Parklawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. A memorial service will be scheduled in 2021 due to the complexities of the SARS COVID-19 virus. Memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.



Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel



3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.