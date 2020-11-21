DeArmon, Miriam Rose Woodlief
Miriam Rose Woodlief DeArmon went home to be with the Lord November 20, 2020.
She was born in Henderson, NC to the late Guy Forrest Woodlief, Sr. and Mabel Godshell Woodlief. She was the wife for 63 years of her college sweetheart, John McCamie DeArmon, II.
Miriam received her BA in Education at Wake Forest College and her Master's in Reading Education at UNC Charlotte. While at Wake Forest, she was a member of the Women's basketball team and founding member of the SOPH Society. A career teacher, Miriam spent her years teaching High School English and Drama. She was admired and loved by the students she taught and educators she worked with for the dedication she shared with all her students. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. Miriam spent her later years winning tennis championships, playing Bridge and tending her garden. Miriam was a member of the Garden Club of Winston-Salem. Her biggest joy was spending time at the beach with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a recent great-grandmother. She and her husband were longtime members of Knollwood Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC, where they were members of the Pilgrimage Sunday School Class. She and John were devoted to assisting members in transportation to church and visiting church members in the hospital.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia DeArmon Tate (Denny) of Burlington; son, John McCamie DeArmon, III and friend Sue Norcia of Durham; grandchildren, Katherine Grace Tate (fiancé, Christopher Miller) of Burlington, Elizabeth Ann Beam (Adam) of Davidson; Allen Denny Tate, III (Nicole Powers) of Greenville, NC; and a great-grandson, Grant Allen Beam of Davidson; brothers, Guy Forrest Woodlief, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Dr. Ray Woodlief (Ann) of Sheffield, VA; two sisters-in-law, Frances Woodlief of Henderson, NC and Kay DeArmon of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McCamie DeArmon, II; parents; brothers, Robert Woodlief and John Woodlief; and sister, Janet Cole.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care and Liberty Commons, Burlington, NC for the loving attention devoted to Miriam and for the support provided to our family for the past several years.
Due to Covid 19, a memorial service in the Memory Garden will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
