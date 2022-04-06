Hamby, Montie "Grizz" Lee
September 4, 1950 - April 1, 2022
Montie Lee Hamby (a.k.a. Grizz), left this earth for his heavenly home suddenly on April 1, 2022, at his residence in Winston-Salem, NC. Montie was born in Welch, West Virginia, in September of 1950 to Albert Lee Hamby and Shirley Jean Deskins Hamby. He is survived by his wife, Diana Perkinson of Winston-Salem; his daughter and granddaughters, Erika Hamby, Rhyse, and Mckai Keene of Wilkesboro; daughter, Rachel Hamby of Wilkesboro; sister, Debra Thomas (Jeff) of Creedmoor; nephew, Chan Welborn (Michelle) and their children Katie and Cole of Wake Forest; and Dolores, former spouse, of Wilkesboro. Montie was retired from Forsyth County Schools, where he kept the playgrounds safe. Other work involvements included: Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers, Wilkes Senior Center, Watauga Youth Network, Wilkes County Parks and Recreation, and Senior activities at Salemtowne Life Plan Community. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community. Montie was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived his life with joy, collecting good stories along the way. He was quick with a joke, a quip, to hum a tune and to let out a laugh. He also had a rare depth of spirit, artistry, and sincerity behind his sparkling blue eyes and clever grin. He had a story for any occasion and was a lover of good conversation. His passion about topics led to many spirited discussions, all of which he was, of course, the winner. He was a true artisan and enjoyed making and teaching pottery, basket-weaving, flute-making, drawing, and painting, handmade longbows and strip canoes, and anything else he set his mind to. He was proud of his Cherokee heritage and incorporated native influences in his art. He played guitar and harmonica and enjoyed music from bluegrass to Jimmy Buffett, to opera. He was an accomplished marksman and held 1st place in many pistol and revolver matches in NC. He truly enjoyed learning and sharing what he learned with friends and strangers alike. He had a deep appreciation for nature; often pausing mid-step to admire a wildflower or to catch a glimpse of a hawk perched on a line. He loved to identify plants, trees, and birds. He had a passion for animals and served several terms on the board of Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation, as well as fostering dogs and cats for them. He was never without dogs, cats, or fish in the home. Although he loved to fish, in his later years he liked to say he practiced pre-release, pointing to the fish, and saying, "I could have had you!" - a testament to his wry sense of humor. Montie was particularly drawn to the rivers and forests of North Carolina and was a fierce advocate for them. He was a founder of the Yadkin Pee-Dee River Trail Association and Yadkin Riverkeeper program and served on the boards of both organizations, as well as serving on the board of Clean Water for North Carolina. For 35 years, he organized cleanups along the Yadkin. He spent countless hours clearing brush and building trails for Mountains to the Sea Trail, Over-Mountain Victory Trail, and the Appalachian Trail. He was blessed to paddle, hike, backpack and pick up trash along countless miles of these trails and various others throughout his life. It is in these earthly places, Montie's spirit will still be felt as well as in the minds and hearts of all that knew and loved him, until we see him again. In keeping with Montie's wishes, memorial services will be simple and private. For those wishing to honor his life, memorials may be made in his name to Yadkin Riverkeeper or Yadkin River Greenway. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.