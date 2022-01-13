Menu
Montine Young Griffin
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Griffin, Montine Young

January 12, 1937 - January 11, 2022

Mrs. Montine Young Griffin, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Montine was a lifelong member of South Fork Church of Christ in Winston-Salem. She retired from North Carolina Baptist Hospital after 29 years of caring for others. Her entire nursing career was in the intensive care unit at Baptist. She was hired for this position straight from college graduation. She gained membership to the "Centurian" Club and was very proud to have found her calling in such an intense, fast paced, forward looking and caring atmosphere. Patience and empathy were characteristics she leaned upon throughout her life in caring for both her family and patients. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard and Pearl Young; her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Allen "Dick" Griffin; and her sister, Louis Holcomb. Outside of work she was a gifted gardening enthusiast, a passion she inherited from her mother. Montine created a loving home where she and Dick raised 3 daughters, Velda Nelson, Paige Kuzelka, and Lane Griffin. She is survived by a brother, Lance Young of South Carolina; all 3 daughters; 7 grandchildren, being especially close with her grandsons, Travis and Nick Poplin of Winston-Salem; and 12 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lane, Travis, Tyler, Nick & Nikki
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results