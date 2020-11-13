Watkins, Monty Darin
April 17, 1965 - November 10, 2020
Mr. Monty Darin Watkins, 55, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 while riding his bicycle at Salem lake with his friends. Monty was born April 17, 1965 in Forsyth County. He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1983 and served five years in the U.S. Army. Monty was a member of Lexwin Baptist Church and asked God into his life and was baptized at South Fork Baptist Church. He loved every minute working for Travis Bean at the Clemmons Bicycle Shop in Clemmons. Surviving are his parents, Richard and Becky Watkins of Winston-Salem; his daughter, Jessika Watkins of Germany and her three boys; a son, Ryan Watkins of Lexington and his daughter, Locklynn of Winston-Salem. Monty was loved by so many of his Army buddies that he still stayed in touch with. He will greatly be missed by all. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor John Hackworth officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cycling Heals Vets thru Clemmons Bicycle Shop, 2703 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the Watkins family.)
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.