To the family you have my condolencefrom my family we did not know until today love you all deli he will be missed but never forgotten I think he was truly a man of God I pray that God will keep you lifted up keep you strong and that you would be strong he's resting them peace and they arms of Jesus he earned and his wingswe will meet again on the other side like that song says when God gets ready we got the movie here in God's calling lifted hear songs and flew away when I move to Western we was all very close friends him John Henry Reverend Samuel Cornelius and Reverend John Cornelius John Henry and miss Ruth Alexander's she was like my mother also but we became together though we were family did the sensational singing starshe will be missed by a lot of people and he was also loved by a lot of people god bless the family we love you

Patricia Dodd December 17, 2020