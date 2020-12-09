Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Moses Edward Seat
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Seat

Winston-Salem - Mr. Moses Edward Seat, 74, passed away December 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held December 10, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
10
Service
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To the family you have my condolencefrom my family we did not know until today love you all deli he will be missed but never forgotten I think he was truly a man of God I pray that God will keep you lifted up keep you strong and that you would be strong he's resting them peace and they arms of Jesus he earned and his wingswe will meet again on the other side like that song says when God gets ready we got the movie here in God's calling lifted hear songs and flew away when I move to Western we was all very close friends him John Henry Reverend Samuel Cornelius and Reverend John Cornelius John Henry and miss Ruth Alexander's she was like my mother also but we became together though we were family did the sensational singing starshe will be missed by a lot of people and he was also loved by a lot of people god bless the family we love you
Patricia Dodd
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results