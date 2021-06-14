Williams, Moses
June 6, 2021
Moses Williams, "THE MAILMAN" passed away peacefully on Sunday June 6, 2021 at his home after an extended illness at the age of 86. He was born in Florence, South Carolina to Rev. Eugene and Pearl Williams and attended the public school system there. After graduation he joined the United States Army. Moses along with his wife, moved to Winston-Salem in 1960 to raise their family. He gained employment as a mail carrier and was known throughout Winston-Salem, where he carried mail, shared the word of God indeed and words to any listening ears. He also shared produce from his garden. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Williams; one sister, Eugenia Nellon; and his wife of 65 years his love, Vivian Williams. Mr. Williams is survived by five children, Marsha (Alan) White, Glenn (Cynthia) Williams, Vivian Marie (Sammie) Bivins, Phillip (Julie) Williams, Craig Stanley (Barbara) Williams; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one sister, Dr Helen Williams of New Carrollton, MD; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 10:00am Tuesday June 15, 2021 at First Church of God In Christ, 635 Ontario St., Winston-Salem, NC. Interment will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held today from 12pm-6pm at Hooper Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Senior Services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.