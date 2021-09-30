Johnson, Mozelle Rutledge
January 16, 1934 - September 28, 2021
King, NC – Mozelle Rutledge Johnson, 87, of King, crossed over to her Heavenly home on September 28, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mozelle was born January 16, 1934, in Stokes County to Ozzie O. Rutledge and Nellie G. Fulk. She was a member of First Christian Church of King.
Mozelle worked for the Stokes County Schools. She retired from Carolon of Rural Hall.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her four children and their spouses, Wanda Wood, James O. Johnson (Karen), Elizabeth Ann Brown (Allan), Amy Sherrod (Don), all of King; five grandchildren and their spouses, Bradly Smith (Carrie Crouse), Ellen Rakes (Chad), Samuel Brown (Katie), Dylan Johnson (Amber), and Sarah Brown (Christa); five great-grandchildren, Haley Smith, Bryce Hutchens, Laikyn Rakes, Adalyn Brown, and Jonah Johnson, one sister, Frances Rutledge; many more nieces and nephews; along with a multitude of friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-nine years, Aubrey (Sam) Johnson; one sister, Norma Loggins; as well as two dear sons-in-law, Terry Wood and Delmar Smith.
During the past year and a half Mozelle lived with and was lovingly cared for by Amy and Don Sherrod. They shielded her from the virus and honored her wishes of staying home with her family until she joined Sam in Heaven on September 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends and loved ones Friday, October 1, 2021 at First Christian Church of King from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM.
Funeral Services will be held following visitation at 3:00 PM on October 1, 2021, at First Christian Church of King, with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family requests that face coverings and social distancing be practiced at the services.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mozelle Johnson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
The family wishes to extend thanks to Trellis Supportive Care and Mozelle's team of Doctors from Novant Health.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.