Davis, Murielene Holcombe



November 21, 1929 - February 23, 2021



Murielene Holcombe Davis passed away on February 23, 2021 in Kernersville at the age of 91. She was born on November 21, 1929 in Vivian, LA to the late Henry David and Pearl Holcombe. Murielene worked as an operator for Southern Bell. She was a dedicated member of First Alliance Church for many years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Savannah Davis, Jr., and grandchildren, Angela Davis and Daniel Davis.



Murielene leaves behind her sons, Ronald Wayne Davis (Patsy P. Davis), James Edwin Davis, and Richard Michael Davis; grandchildren, Andrea Gonzalez (Ronalds Gonzalez), Piper Jill Davis; and great-grandchildren, Ronald Gonzalez, Lucas Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, Lucas Davis.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 1pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation following the service. She will be interred at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Alliance Church - Deacons Fund, 1601 Pope Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.