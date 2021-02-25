Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Murielene Holcombe Davis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Davis, Murielene Holcombe

November 21, 1929 - February 23, 2021

Murielene Holcombe Davis passed away on February 23, 2021 in Kernersville at the age of 91. She was born on November 21, 1929 in Vivian, LA to the late Henry David and Pearl Holcombe. Murielene worked as an operator for Southern Bell. She was a dedicated member of First Alliance Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Savannah Davis, Jr., and grandchildren, Angela Davis and Daniel Davis.

Murielene leaves behind her sons, Ronald Wayne Davis (Patsy P. Davis), James Edwin Davis, and Richard Michael Davis; grandchildren, Andrea Gonzalez (Ronalds Gonzalez), Piper Jill Davis; and great-grandchildren, Ronald Gonzalez, Lucas Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, Lucas Davis.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 1pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation following the service. She will be interred at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Alliance Church - Deacons Fund, 1601 Pope Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home

Clemmons, North Carolina
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Frank Vogler & Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frank Vogler & Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.