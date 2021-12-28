Phelps, Myrtle



July 24, 1937 - December 23, 2021



On December 23, 2021, our mother passed on to Glory. We know she spent her first day of an eternity of comfort and peace rejoicing with Daddy and others who left this earth before her.



Myrtle Elizabeth (Knight) Phelps was born July 24, 1937 to Edward B. and Addie M. Knight. She married Noah James Phelps on March 31, 1956. Together, they had 4 children: Randy, Catherine, Noah James, Jr., and Robin. Their life together lasted 40 years until his death in 1996.



Myrtle, or Libby as most knew her, graduated from Robert B. Glenn High School. After high school, she worked for over 30 years, and eventually retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. as a machine operator.



She was a charter member of Sedge Garden Baptist Church in Kernersville; but recently she could be found worshipping as a member of The Lake Church in White Lake.



Left to cherish her memories are her children, Catherine (Karl) Trenor and Robin (Thomas) Whited, plus one daughter-in-law: Christine Phelps; 2 deeply loved sisters: Dorothy Tuttle and Elsie Yarbrough and a very special brother-in-law, Charles Yarbrough; one sister-in-law, Brenda Knight; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.



Our family appreciates the efforts of neighbors and friends who have lent a hand in her care and are thankful for any prayers and good thoughts for the family in this season of grief.



In lieu of flowers, we ask you to throw an extra envelope in the offering plate on Sunday, or donate to your local Animal Rescue as a tribute to her fur-ever friends who visited often: Harley James, Max and Fisher.



Arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, at the Lake Church in White Lake, NC; with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be Thursday, December 30 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem, beginning at 11:00. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremations is servicing the family during this time.



Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremations



Elizabethtown, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.