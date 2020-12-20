Nancy Jones Beauchamp peacefully departed this life on December 19th and walked into the arms of her Savior. Nancy was born November 9, 1922 and was the beloved daughter of Alec and Beulah Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Paul Beauchamp, sisters Patricia and Rachel, and brothers Pledger and David, as well as a great-granddaughter, Gracen Oglesby. She is survived by her five children, Sandra Reavis (Thad) Sherry Hill (C) Paula Gatrell (Steve) Chris Beauchamp (Melinda) and Craig Beauchamp (Angela) as well as nine grandchildren Kirk Mayes, Angie Cullen, Rommel Burford, Wendy Oglesby, Kent Mayes, Paul Burford, Amanda Pillai, Alec Beauchamp and Conrad Beauchamp. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren Ashleigh Patterson, Jordan Mayes, Trent Mayes, Kimberly Burford, Madison Oglesby, Riley Cullen, Justus Oglesby, Quinn Cullen, Mia Oglesby, Alec-Gray Oglesby, Roby Beauchamp and Arjun Pillai and three great, great grandchildren, Leighton Patterson, Rilynn Patterson and Asher Alexandra. Nancy spent her life devoted to service and she volunteered over 3000 hours in the emergency room at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Nancy loved flowers and her flower garden was her passion. Nancy entered her flowers in the Dixie Classic Fair, every year when she was able, and won countless blue ribbons. She was a lifelong member at Sharon United Methodist Church and was an active member until her health declined. Nancy was also an avid Carolina Tarheels basketball fan. There will be a graveside service at Sharon United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 2pm with a memorial service to follow post-Covid. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sharon United Methodist Church or Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home. The family would like to thank her special caregivers Carmen Long and Tracy Smith.
Michele Williamson
December 22, 2020
Thinking of you and sending my deepest sympathy at this difficult time. I will always remember Aunt Nancy's kindness and humor when I spent time with your family. May the memories of a life well lived comfort you.
Cynthia Williams
December 22, 2020
To Sandra & family your mom was a wonderful lady & will surely be missed
Richard H Harper
December 21, 2020
My first memories of Mama Beauchamp are following her in her flower garden and picking up the flowers she was dead heading. She would drop the flowers on the ground and I would pick them up to take home. She made it look so simple and taught me so much. Being friends with her children and then her are some of my fondest memories. You all are being kept close in my prayers during this season and thank you for sharing your Mother with me. Much love to you. ❤
Carolyn Beck
Friend
December 20, 2020
Our heartfelt thoughts go out to Chris & Melinda and the entire family.
Over the rainbow and into God's arms.
Judy and Jim Stratton
December 20, 2020
May your memories of your mom fill your heart with gladness. keeping your family in my prayers.
pam atkins
December 20, 2020
Nancy was a wonderful next door neighbor. I know she will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for all the family during this time. Love, Danny & Judy Jarvis
Judy Jarvis
December 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers for peace and comfort in this difficult time. I will always remember Aunt Nancy´s smile - she was such a sweet lady. Wishing you all strength in this time of sadness.