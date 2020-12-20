Beauchamp, Nancy Jones



November 9, 1922 - December 19, 2020



Nancy Jones Beauchamp peacefully departed this life on December 19th and walked into the arms of her Savior. Nancy was born November 9, 1922 and was the beloved daughter of Alec and Beulah Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Paul Beauchamp, sisters Patricia and Rachel, and brothers Pledger and David, as well as a great-granddaughter, Gracen Oglesby. She is survived by her five children, Sandra Reavis (Thad) Sherry Hill (C) Paula Gatrell (Steve) Chris Beauchamp (Melinda) and Craig Beauchamp (Angela) as well as nine grandchildren Kirk Mayes, Angie Cullen, Rommel Burford, Wendy Oglesby, Kent Mayes, Paul Burford, Amanda Pillai, Alec Beauchamp and Conrad Beauchamp. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren Ashleigh Patterson, Jordan Mayes, Trent Mayes, Kimberly Burford, Madison Oglesby, Riley Cullen, Justus Oglesby, Quinn Cullen, Mia Oglesby, Alec-Gray Oglesby, Roby Beauchamp and Arjun Pillai and three great, great grandchildren, Leighton Patterson, Rilynn Patterson and Asher Alexandra. Nancy spent her life devoted to service and she volunteered over 3000 hours in the emergency room at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Nancy loved flowers and her flower garden was her passion. Nancy entered her flowers in the Dixie Classic Fair, every year when she was able, and won countless blue ribbons. She was a lifelong member at Sharon United Methodist Church and was an active member until her health declined. Nancy was also an avid Carolina Tarheels basketball fan. There will be a graveside service at Sharon United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 2pm with a memorial service to follow post-Covid. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sharon United Methodist Church or Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home. The family would like to thank her special caregivers Carmen Long and Tracy Smith.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.