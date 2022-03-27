Chatham, Nancy Lou Myers
January 8, 1936 - March 24, 2022
Nancy Lou Myers Chatham, 86, went home to be with her Lord Thursday afternoon March 24, 2022 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living.
Nancy was born in Forsyth County, NC on January 8, 1936 to the late Fred C. and Elsie Smith Myers. She was a special lady, wonderful wife, and loving mother. Nancy was a born-again Christian who loved her church and her pastor. Everyone who encountered her loved her sweet smile, and she loved everyone and always told them, even if they were a stranger. She enjoyed arranging flowers and taking short rides in the sun set with the love of her life, James Ray Chatham, Sr., our dad. Nancy will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Chatham, Sr.; her son, James Ray Chatham Jr.; one younger brother and sister, and son-in-law, Steve Stultz.
Nancy is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Stultz and Robin McGee (Don); 5 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Betty Duggins (Henry) and Shirley Hauser.
There will be a 3:00 pm graveside service held on Monday March 28, 2022 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall with Pastor Don McGee officiating.
Due to the recent COVID pandemic, the family will receive friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Believers Baptist Church, PO Box 2318, King NC, 27021 or to the Hospice of Stokes County.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2022.