Cleary, Nancy Carroll
May 10, 1936 - December 13, 2021
Mrs. Nancy Carroll Bodenhamer Cleary, 85, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born May 10, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Walter Oliver Bodenhamer and Myrtle Griffin Bodenhamer. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member and the longest charter member of Rural Hall Christian Church. Nancy retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine as an accountant supervisor after 25 years. She dedicated many years to the North Forsyth Little League. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Roy Odell Cleary; a daughter, Mitzi Davis; a son, Derek Cleary (Debbie); three grandchildren, Nathaniel Williams, Megan Cleary, and Tucker Davis; a brother, James "Bub" Bodenhamer; two special neighbors, Sam Burnett and David Williams as well as her lifelong neighbors on Ziglar Road; and caretaker, Phyllis Moore. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Dr. Ron Voss officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2021.