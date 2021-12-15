Menu
Nancy Carroll Cleary
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Cleary, Nancy Carroll

May 10, 1936 - December 13, 2021

Mrs. Nancy Carroll Bodenhamer Cleary, 85, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born May 10, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Walter Oliver Bodenhamer and Myrtle Griffin Bodenhamer. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful member and the longest charter member of Rural Hall Christian Church. Nancy retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine as an accountant supervisor after 25 years. She dedicated many years to the North Forsyth Little League. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Roy Odell Cleary; a daughter, Mitzi Davis; a son, Derek Cleary (Debbie); three grandchildren, Nathaniel Williams, Megan Cleary, and Tucker Davis; a brother, James "Bub" Bodenhamer; two special neighbors, Sam Burnett and David Williams as well as her lifelong neighbors on Ziglar Road; and caretaker, Phyllis Moore. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Dr. Ron Voss officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel.
9 Entries
So sorry for your loss we will have you in our prayers
Ken Canter & Traci Canter
December 22, 2021
Odell and Family I am so sorry for the loss of Nancy. She was a sweet and loving Lady. She will be missed by all that knew her. God now has another Angel to help watch over you. My prayers are with you all.
Karen D. Foster
Friend
December 16, 2021
Rest in Peace dear friend. We had some great times of laughter at Wake Forest Medical Center. You were the bomb and everybody loved loved you so much at WFU. You will surely be missed. Love to you Nancy. Prayers to Odell and the family.
Janet Butner
Work
December 15, 2021
Nancy and I knew each other growing up and shared many wonderful experiences together, like going to church camp in Tennessee. My thoughts and prayers are with Odell, her children and her brother Jimmy.
Nancy Warren Wagoner
Friend
December 15, 2021
Such a sweet lady. My condolences to your family for a great loss. Lifting you all in prayer.
Jenni Booth
Other
December 15, 2021
Bethany Hagan
December 15, 2021
A very Special Child of God. Is resting with him this day. What a very sweet and dear lady Nancy was. Always enjoyed being in her company. O'Dell and dear children you were blessed to have this Christian devoted wife. Mother, and grandmother.
Ruth Kilpatrick
Friend
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nancy. I worked with her at Wake Forest Bowman Gray for several years. Always a very pleasant smile on her face. I know she will be missed greatly. Prayers for her family and friends.
Tracy C. Matthews
Work
December 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We know Nancy is in a much better place and she is in no pain. You are in our prayers.
Ed Alley & Carol Mathis Alley
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results