Cope, Nancy L.
August 21, 1937 - September 19, 2021
Kernersville – Mrs. Nancy Larrimore Cope, 84, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 21, 1937 in the very room that she passed into eternity.
Nancy was an avid study of the musical arts and had a beautiful soprano voice. She shared her talent at Appalachian State University, where she met the love of her life, Neal Cope. The couple served at the Horn in the West, a legacy outdoor drama in the heart of Boone, North Carolina, in one of the most beautiful outdoor theaters in the country. Once married and settled down with her family, Nancy's life became one of serving at Union Grove Baptist Church in multiple areas, one of which was choir director. People who knew Nancy the best, knew that the thing she loved most in life was being a Nana and taking care of her grandchildren as well as the other children she cared for over the years in her home. Nana Cope was the glue that held together a family grounded in their faith and love for family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and were blessed by her presence.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Neal Wayne Cope, and her son, Scotty Wayne Cope.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Larrimore (wife, Jo), her sister Barbara Fulp, her children, Sharon Cope Beshears, Barry Cope (wife, Michelle) and daughter in-law Connie Cope, seven grandchildren, Paige Rodriguez (husband, Damian), Luke Cope (wife, Anna), Gage Anderson, Zachary Cope, Lauren Cope, Ryan Beshears and Ashlyn Beshears; 5 great-grandchildren, Kristian, Daniel and Gabriel Rodriguez, Elloise and Everett Cope.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Union Grove Baptist Church located at 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Pastor Steve Roberson and Dr. Pete Kunkle will be officiating. There will be a private inurnment following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you consider a gift to be directed to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Cope family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.