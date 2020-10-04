Foster, Nancy Craver
May 29, 1929 - October 1, 2020
Nancy Craver Foster, 91, passed into the arms of her heavenly father on the morning of October 1st, 2020 in the presence of her daughter Suzanne Foster Shore. She was born in Winston- Salem NC, on May 29th 1929 to Odell and Johnsie Craver. Nancy was a lifelong member of Trinity Moravian Church and The Fellowship Class in Winston-Salem NC. She retired from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1994 after serving as a secretary for over 17 years. "Nana" lived her life to the fullest and was always excited to spend time with her family, relax at the annual beach trip, and enjoy her time with close friends. She was the person that always put those she cared about first including friends, colleagues and, in the true Christian spirit, the average man or woman who needed it. Her smile was contagious and her outlook on life and how to live in this world mentored numerous generations. She loved her church, singing classic Moravian hymns, and attending special services such as Lovefeast, Easter Sunrise Service and "the Sunday they sing Hosanna." She always found the best in a situation no matter how challenging it may be for her or those she cared for and was "Nana" to too many people to count. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Shore; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Dowell and wife Katie, and Wesley Bennett, great grandchildren, Joshua Dowell, Levi Dowell and Lexi Dowell; Nieces, Amanda Adams and Meredith Boggs and families. Family wasn't a term defined by blood for Nancy who also leaves behind numerous extended family, friends and loved ones in her life. She was greeted by her heavenly father alongside her sister, Betty Adams; Niece, Elizabeth Adams; and cousin and lifelong friend Gwendolyn Durham among other family. A visitation will be held for close friends and family on Monday October 5th from 12:30-1:30 at Salem Funeral and Cremations Main St. location followed by a graveside service at Salem Moravian Graveyards with the Rev. John Jackman presiding. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Abbot's Creek who provided love and care over her final years. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
