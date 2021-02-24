Menu
Nancy Pierce Manuel
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Manuel, Nancy Pierce

September 4, 1931 - February 22, 2021

Nancy Pierce Manuel, 89, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Monday, February 22, 2021.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.

A native of Winston-Salem, NC, Nancy was the wife of Ray Franklin Manuel and the daughter of the late Wilson B. Pierce and Leona West Pierce.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jean Guyer of Elkin, NC, and Sue Lee and husband, Lonnie of Walkertown, NC; son, Joe Nelson and wife, Denise of Sherrills Ford, NC; four step-daughters; six grandchildren, Michael Grant, Ray Grant, Deana Lee, Shani Lee, Devin Nelson, and Jake Nelson; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Pierce.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Pamelia Holden; three brothers, Hillary Pierce, Burton Pierce, and Raymond Pierce; and a step-son.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services

213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC
