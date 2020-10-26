Menu
Nancy Mickels Gough
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Gough, Nancy Mikels

April 27, 1937 - October 24, 2020

Mrs. Nancy Mikels Gough, 83, of Advance, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born April 27, 1937 in Pinnacle, NC to Addie Lee Stone Mikels and Charles Mikels. Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, W.D. Parks, Jr. and was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband, Ezra Gough; one daughter, Connie Siler; one son, Donald Parks (Tina); two step sons, Charles Dean "Chad" Gough (Linda) and Robert Anthony "Tony" Gough (Claudia); three grandchildren, Stephanie Siler, Austin Siler and Joshua Parks; six step grandchildren, Ashley Gough, Christopher Gough, Cory Gough, Amaris Gough, Benjamin Gough and Speranza Gough; one great grandson, Kaine Siler and two siblings, Lettie Caroline "Leny" Whitfield and Charles Mikels. A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Storehouse for Jesus, 675 Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Choir Fund or Good Neighbor Fund, 321 Redland Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
