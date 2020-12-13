Menu
Nancy Powell Moore
1933 - 2020
Moore, Nancy Powell Vaughn

October 15, 1933 - December 9, 2020

Nancy Powell Vaughn Moore, of Winston-Salem, died on December 9, 2020 at Arbor Acres. She was born in Forsyth County on October 15, 1933 to the late Frank Julian Vaughn and Mildred Neely Vaughn. After Nancy graduated from Reynolds High School, she attended Saint Mary's College in Raleigh. She was active in the Flower Guild at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and volunteered with the Winston-Salem National Little League. Nancy was a home maker and enjoyed flower arranging and gardening. She loved vacationing with her family at the beach and hunting for seashells.

Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Moore. She is survived by her sons, Kyle Moore and wife Yvonne and W Vaughn Moore and wife Jennifer; step-daughter, Sharon Moore; step-son, Jim Moore and wife Bobbye; and five grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Molly Moore, Callie Moore, Christopher Moore, and Olivia Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

Salem Funeral & cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
We are so sorry to hear about Nancy's passing. We will always remember her as a dear friend and wonderful neighbor. We will miss her. Please know that you are in our prayers.
David, Sandy Gilbert
December 13, 2020
