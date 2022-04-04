Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Patricia Price
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 5 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Price, Nancy Patricia

September 16, 1944 - March 28, 2022

Ms. Nancy Patricia Barber Price, age 77, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Wilkes, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Richard K. Watts officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Ms. Price was born September 16, 1944 in Wilkes County to Briscoe David and Alice Marie Williams Barber. She was a proud graduate of Lincoln Heights School in Wilkesboro and North Carolina Central University. She was a sports enthusiast, loving to play basketball in school and watching basketball and football.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Carol Ammons.

She is survived by her son, Huru Price of Carrboro; her brother, sister-in-law, and niece, Richard, Jacqueline and Stefani Barber, all of Los Angeles, CA.

The family is grateful for your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

270 Armory Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Road, P.O. Box 1428, Wilkesboro, NC
Apr
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.