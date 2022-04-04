Price, Nancy Patricia
September 16, 1944 - March 28, 2022
Ms. Nancy Patricia Barber Price, age 77, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Wilkes, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Richard K. Watts officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Ms. Price was born September 16, 1944 in Wilkes County to Briscoe David and Alice Marie Williams Barber. She was a proud graduate of Lincoln Heights School in Wilkesboro and North Carolina Central University. She was a sports enthusiast, loving to play basketball in school and watching basketball and football.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Carol Ammons.
She is survived by her son, Huru Price of Carrboro; her brother, sister-in-law, and niece, Richard, Jacqueline and Stefani Barber, all of Los Angeles, CA.
The family is grateful for your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Flowers will be accepted.
