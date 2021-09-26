Menu
Nancy Ann Warner
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2951 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC
Warner, Nancy Ann (McBride)

July 12, 1934 - September 18, 2021

Nancy McBride Warner, 87, of Winston- Salem, died peacefully on Saturday, Septembers 18, 2021.

She was born on July 12, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Walter McBride and Nancy Money McBride.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Leroy Warner; brothers; W.D., Thomas Homer, and Paul McBride and sisters; Frances M. Harris and Betty M. Gross.

Survivors include her sister; Karlene Cope and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a beloved sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons with a graveside service to be conducted at Warners Chapel Church of Christ on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00am.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clemmons Village and the doctors at Novant Health Hospital.

Memorials may be made to Warners Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery Fund or to Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Frank Vogler & Sons
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Warners Chapel Church of Christ
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Frank Vogler & Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy was the sweetest person. She brought sunshine to everyone that knew her. She will be missed.
Wayne and Cathy Hutchins
Friend
September 26, 2021
