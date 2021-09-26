Warner, Nancy Ann (McBride)



July 12, 1934 - September 18, 2021



Nancy McBride Warner, 87, of Winston- Salem, died peacefully on Saturday, Septembers 18, 2021.



She was born on July 12, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Walter McBride and Nancy Money McBride.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Leroy Warner; brothers; W.D., Thomas Homer, and Paul McBride and sisters; Frances M. Harris and Betty M. Gross.



Survivors include her sister; Karlene Cope and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a beloved sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons with a graveside service to be conducted at Warners Chapel Church of Christ on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00am.



The family would like to thank the staff of Clemmons Village and the doctors at Novant Health Hospital.



Memorials may be made to Warners Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery Fund or to Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.