Nancy Calloway Whitaker
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Whitaker, Nancy Calloway

October 25, 1940 - October 2, 2021

King, NC – Nancy Calloway Whitaker, 80, of King, NC passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Universal Health Care, with her family by her side.

Mrs. Whitaker was born on October 25, 1940, in Forsyth County, NC to the late James Everett "Buck "and Nannie Viola Moorefield Calloway. She was the widow of Wayne O. Whitaker. She was also the widow of Jack O'Neil George, Sr., the father of her children. She was a home maker, lovingly ensuring her family was well fed and cared for. She was a member of King Community Church.

Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by an infant sister, Brenda Calloway, and a son-in-law, Ricky Boles.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Vanessa George Boles, and Dianne George Lankford (Eric); her son, O'Neil George, Jr. (Donna), her brother, James C. Calloway (Elaine); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, along with her husband Wayne's children.

Mrs. Whitaker will lie in state on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Slate Funeral Home in King.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at King Community Church Cemetery, 849 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Outreach Ministries: P.O. Box 1450, King, NC 27021.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Calloway Whitaker. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Oct
9
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
King Community Church Cemetery
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry to learn of Nancy´s passing. She was a tough lady that endured a lot. I will miss Nancy and her very sweet demeanor. My sincere condolences to Vanessa and James as well as to her other loved ones.
Pamela Denny
October 9, 2021
