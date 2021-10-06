Whitaker, Nancy Calloway
October 25, 1940 - October 2, 2021
King, NC – Nancy Calloway Whitaker, 80, of King, NC passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Universal Health Care, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Whitaker was born on October 25, 1940, in Forsyth County, NC to the late James Everett "Buck "and Nannie Viola Moorefield Calloway. She was the widow of Wayne O. Whitaker. She was also the widow of Jack O'Neil George, Sr., the father of her children. She was a home maker, lovingly ensuring her family was well fed and cared for. She was a member of King Community Church.
Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by an infant sister, Brenda Calloway, and a son-in-law, Ricky Boles.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Vanessa George Boles, and Dianne George Lankford (Eric); her son, O'Neil George, Jr. (Donna), her brother, James C. Calloway (Elaine); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, along with her husband Wayne's children.
Mrs. Whitaker will lie in state on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Slate Funeral Home in King.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021, at King Community Church Cemetery, 849 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Outreach Ministries: P.O. Box 1450, King, NC 27021.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.