West, Naomi Holder



February 3, 1930 - November 9, 2020



Naomi Holder West transitioned from this world into paradise on Monday, November 9th, 2020. We praise God for His faithfulness to His beloved child!



Naomi was born February 3, 1930 to Anna and William Holder. Naomi was preceded into paradise by her beloved husband of 53 years, Carl West, beloved grandson Chad Duggins, sister Luvica Holder, brothers William and Joseph Holder and parents, Anna and William Holder.



Mama lived her life in faithful service to her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a charter member of the Kernersville Church of Christ. She loved her church family and loved being of service to others through the Ladies Group.



At Mama's request, we will have a private graveside service only for immediate family. David Terriaco, past pastor of the church, and loved by Carl and Naomi, will hold the service for the family.



We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Trellis Supportive Care. The kindness, guidance and comfort from all the staff in caring for mama was amazing. We especially thank Amanda for her kindness, caring, support and comfort during this difficult time. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.